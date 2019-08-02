Sinanan neglecting Fyzabad

THE EDITOR: After almost four years since the PNM came into office we have yet to see any real developments in the South.

Fyzabad in particular, the heart of the oil industry and the labour movement, has been battered by this administration. It has dismantled Petrotrin and all of the adjoining businesses that depended on the workers, such as the food vendors.

As if that was not bad enough, the infrastructure has been neglected since Rohan Sinanan became Minister of Works and Transport in October 2016.

Every single roadway in Fyzabad, including Mosquito Creek, has been neglected and allowed to fall into an absolute state of disrepair.

I have been to the MP’s office on multiple occasions to complain about the state of the roads and I have seen several letters sent by Dr Lackram Bodoe, the MP for Fyzabad, to the minister about the deplorable roads. The response to each letter is simply that your “comments have been noted”

What disrespect. The minister may just have said he knows but doesn’t care. Imagine the treatment we average citizens will get.

Delhi Road is an obstacle course that damages vehicles every day. There are countless potholes and huge open trenches left exposed after insignificant road works are done.

Mosquito Creek floods every time at high tide as the highway to Point Fortin continues to move at snail’s pace. I believe construction is being purposely stalled for the general election to fool the people of the south-western peninsula.

I am completely dissatisfied with Sinanan and his treatment of the people of the deep south, who he seems to forget are also taxpaying citizens.

ARNOLD RYAN

Fyzabad