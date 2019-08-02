Shumba’s Morvant now on EP

SHUMBA MAHLULI hopes to release his first EP (extended play record) by September. The four-song EP will be called Morvant, because, he said in a phone interview with Newsday, he wants to show a positive side to areas like Morvant that are often stigmatised.

Mahluli said he wanted to “embrace all the stigmas coming from a place like Morvant...the ghetto, kind of...show a positive side of it, like the first song, Make It.”

The singer/songwriter was featured by Newsday during the Carnival period.

All the songs on the EP are tied together by the common thread of pushing through despite struggle. Make It, Victory, Boss or Work Hard: each song urgers listeners to keep things going despite life’s many challenges.

The dancehall songs were recorded over a three-month period when the songwriter was particularly busy. Initially, he did not plan to do an EP but the songs came together.

Make It, released on June 15, documents Mahluli’s personal struggles. He described it as coming from a “real place” and tells his audience, “Some people are going through more than you but still keeping strong.”

Victory, he said, is about being victorious and tells his listeners that while people may try to keep you down, “Stay focused and once you know what you want to achieve, you will be victorious.”

Boss, he said, might seem to be the odd song out, as it is a song for the ladies.

It “speaks to having respect for one’s significant other.” In the song Mahluli tells his partner not to worry about what people say because he will go to the “length and end” for her.

“‘I will travel all valleys and ends for you’ is how I said it,” he said.

The last song, is Work Hard, “encourages people to grind through the struggles.” The song highlights Mahluli’s wishes, dreams and things he wants to achieve.

He said though it is hard to get airplay for his music, local dancehall is on the rise, is respected now and is another avenue into the music industry.

While the EP is yet to be released, the songs are currently available on all streaming platforms and YouTube, and Work Hard is expected to be released by the second week in August.