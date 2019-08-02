Second woman charged over fishermen’s attack gets bail

The second woman charged with six counts of robbery with violence in the recent fatal attack on ten fishermen at sea has been granted $100,000 bail.

Mya Bowrin, 19, reappeared today before Couva magistrate Christine Charles, who granted the bail after the court confirmed her address. She lives at Union Road, Norman Junction with her mother, who was in court. Bowrin previously lived at Corinth Hill.

As a condition of the bail, the magistrate ordered her to continue to live with her mother. Bowrin must also inform police or a clerk of the peace of any change of address.

On Friday she and another woman, Iyola John, 18, who lives at Ste Madeleine, first appeared before Charles. John was granted $100,000 bail to cover the six charges.

They are to reappear on August 20.

Today Sgt Lincoln Bonnett prosecuted and attorney Seana Baboolal represented Bowrin.

The group of fishermen were beaten and thrown overboard by armed pirates in the Gulf of Paria near Orange Valley on July 22. The pirates stole six boat engines, which police recovered hours later at Sea Lots. Port of Spain.

Seven fishermen went missing and the bodies of five later resurfaced. Two are still missing.