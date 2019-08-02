Registration underway for RBC Race for the Kids

RBC Royal Bank has officially opened registration for the 2019 edition of RBC Race for the Kids in TT. Now in its fourth year, the race is a major fund-raiser for the RBC Children’s Cancer Fund, which so far in 2019, is assisting 12 children.

The 2019 RBC Race for the Kids will take place on October 6 and will include a 15-kilometre run and a five-kilometre Walk/Run fun run. Both events start in front of RBC’s regional head office on St Clair Avenue and end near Queen’s Royal College, Port of Spain.

In April, funds supported the donation of a Flow Cytometer to the Eric Williams Medical Complex. This vital piece of equipment, valued at $2.5M, allows testing to be done locally that had to be previously done abroad.

“We think it is important we all take an active role in helping provide care for children who are forced to battle cancer,” said Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed, Managing Director, Trinidad and Tobago, RBC. “We want children, across the Caribbean, regardless of their circumstances, to have a fighting chance against this horrible disease. That is why this race is so important to us at RBC.”

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe, stressed cancer does not discriminate. She recalled being touched at last year’s launch when then 11-year-old Destinee Britto shared the story of losing her friend. “That was a very moving experience for me to hear a child tell this story," said Cudjoe.

She added, “Cancer has over 200 forms and it does not discriminate only on grown folk.”

Also present for the launch at the Trinidad Hilton were Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, Professor Chalaphati Rao, Clinical Head North Central Authority Medical Lab, and representatives of the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society, which administers the fund.

In giving special recognition, Camacho-Mohammed acknowledged Nagico, as the first company to put forward a corporate team, and St Joseph Convent in St Joseph, which had the largest school contingent at last year’s race. She encouraged and challenged corporate entities and schools to come out and support this year’s event to raise awareness about the prevalence of childhood cancer, promote health and wellness and support a worthy cause. There will be prizes for participating runners, schools and companies.

RBC Race for the Kids is one of RBC’s signature charitable initiatives. What began in New York City in 2008 has quickly expanded to include runs in 17 major cities around the world in countries where RBC operates. This includes Toronto, Chicago, New York, London, Sydney, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur. In the Caribbean, these races take place in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

To register for a race, or to learn more about the event, please visit www.rbcraceforthekidstt.com.