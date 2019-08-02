Pres men rally around partially blind ex-goalie

Tyrek Jhafari James

WITHIN 24 hours of an appeal for funds to save the eyesight of former Presentation College, San Fernando, goalkeeper Tyrek Jhafari James, the amount needed has been raised – and surpassed.

Head of Prestige Foundation Stephen Samlalsingh told Newsday, “Most of the money was raised by former Presentation boys.

“Pres men don’t stick.”

James represented his alma mater at many competitions, including the Secondary School Football League (SSFL). He also played for the TT National Under 17 football team in Honduras and Panama

Samlalsingh said the request was for US$5,000, but they were able to raise US$6,500, with pledges from others to contribute maybe another US$2,000. He said the extra funds will be used for something positive.

In addition to raising the funds, Samlalsingh said there may be a happy ending for James, as the foundation has also spoken to doctors, who will see him on Monday, with the intention to have the surgery done next week. Based on what they have been told, doctors believe James’s prognosis is good and they will be able to save his eyesight.

On Wednesday, James who suffered partial blindness was diagnosed with bilateral cataracts with reduced vision. Doctors recommended emergency surgery to save him from going blind.

Kimberley Sylvan immediately started a GoFundMe page to raise funds, pointing out that blindness could diminish his aspiration to be a sports physiotherapist.

Sylvan said throughout his life James suffered from what appeared to be a head cold, which would come and go. She said he always kept a menthol inhaler in case of discomfort but believes this condition may have affected his eyesight.

She said James first started complaining about declining vision in April 2018, but on Wednesday he was tested and diagnosed at the Trinidad Eye Hospital and emergency surgery recommended.