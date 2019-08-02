Pensioners complain of $$ woes

First Citizens Bank, Independence Square. Photo: Jeff K Mayers

TWO pensioners complained yesterday of being unable to receive their money from First Citizens Bank's branch at Park Street in Port of Spain.

Michael Maximin from East Dry River said, "I came here since this morning and I am not getting a direct answer."

He said bank staff told him, "No money is in the bank for pension."

But Maximim also said while he was being told this, "I am seeing pensioners passing their cheques and getting their change."

He said pensioners registered in the bank were not getting their money but pensioners who get their cheque through the mail were receiving their pension.

"Don't you find something is wrong? All I'm asking is why our money cannot be in the bank."

Cecil Francois from Diego Martin said he was experiencing the same problem.

"They said no money reach for the pensioners who are getting their money on their account. I have a problem with that," Francois said.

After being at the branch since 7 am, Francois said he was not getting any answers as to why he could not receive his money. He explained that he and other pensioners signed a contract with FCB which said they are supposed to receive their pension on the first of each month.

Both men said they had not experienced this problem before today. Francois said other pensioners who had this problem were either inside the bank trying to sort it out or had left.

Newsday reached out to FCB to seek answers to Maximin and Francois' concerns.

In response, FCB said there were issues with the data file received to process the payments to pensioners.

"We have been able to resolve these issues and we expect to be able to process payments to pensioners' accounts this afternoon," the bank said.

FCB apologised to clients who were inconvenienced and said branches at which pensioners were waiting to be paid would remain open until 6 pm to ensure they could be dealt with.