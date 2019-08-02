Paul breaks Njisane’s Pan Am record

Nicholas Paul after winning three gold medals at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games. Paul broke Njisane Phillip's Pan American Games record, today.

TT cyclist Nicholas Paul broke the Pan American record of his team-mate Njisane Phillip with a brilliant ride in the qualifying round of the men's sprint, at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, today.

Paul ended the qualifying round with a blistering time of 9.808 seconds, which saw him qualify for round one with the fastest time among the field of 17 cyclists. Phillip held the previous record of 9.977 since the 2011 Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Phillip, the two-time Olympian, was also in top form stopping the clock in 10.087 to qualify second behind Paul. The top 12 cyclists qualified for the next round.

Later in the day, the TT duo qualified for the quarter-finals. In heat one, Paul defeated Canadian Joel Archambault in 10.482 and Phillip got past Venezuelan Cesar Mervin Marcano Sanchez in 10.824. The quarter-finals will take place from 7.05 pm, tonight, TT time. Paul, Phillip and Keron Bramble won gold for TT in the men's team sprint, last night.