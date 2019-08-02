Ndale confident, Fuad reflective in Barataria/San Juan election race

PNM prospective candidate for Barataria/San Juan, Ndale Young, is quietly confident that he can bring home the key marginal seat for the party in next year's general election. Young, who has served as a temporary government senator on different occasions, was selected by the PNM's screening committee at Balisier House in Port of Spain on Tuesday. The committee is chaired by the Prime Minister.

Young told Newsday on Thursday that it was an honour for the party to have given him the duty to contest Barataria/San Juan. As a long time resident of Barataria and someone who operates a business there, Young said he was keenly aware of issues on the ground and the concerns of constituents. While noting that incumbent UNC MP Dr Fuad Khan has won the constituency nine times, Young said there have been large parts of the constituency which have not been developed.

He said the wisdom of Dr Rowley and the PNM is selecting candidates one year before the election, was to get a good feel of the constituency's pulse. According to Young, some politicians do not take into account what the people really want as they seek their vote. Improving the constituency's infrastructure and aesthetics are two of his immediate priorities. Job creation is another. On that issue, Young said the constituency was second only to Trincity in terms of the largest concentration of businesses along the East West Corridor. He added he would like to develop a partnership between the community and those businesses, which could lead to sustainable employment for young people in Barataria/San Juan.

Khan opined that Young's selection meant "we are close to an election."

He has made no decision about standing for re-election.

"I have really lost my feelings and am here only because I feel the need to be an independent voice. Whether I will be chosen, I can't predict," Khan said.

He lamented that people's lifestyle in TT is "going down the sewer." Khan said there was nothing to look forward to, except some type of change.

"Whether that will help only God knows."