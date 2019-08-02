NCC hands out Carnival prizes

Angelina Spence ,centre, receives the trophy for Overall Band of The year from Rosalind Babriel and Steve Samaroo, at the NCC Carnival 2019 Awards ceremony, VIP Lounge, Grand Stand,Queen's Park Savannah on Wednesday. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) handed out prizes to Carnival winners at the VIP Lounge of the Queen’s Park Savannah on Wednesday evening.

Unfortunately most of the recipients were absent from the function, including Kathy and Karen Norman, leaders of K2K Alliance & Partners, this year’s Band of the Year for their portrayal Through the Stained Glass Windows.

The girls’ mother Althea Norman collected the prizes on their behalf, as they are based in the United States. The band also copped the Band of the Year title in the medium band category.

This year was the first time all category Band of the Year winners could win the overall Band of the Year title, unlike in the past, when that title was only open to large bands.

Among those present to collect their prizes were Natalie Duncan, who was making her way into the lounge when her name was called, causing proceedings to be held up just a little. She received the Baby Doll prize in the Senior Traditional Individuals category with her portrayal Don’t Break My Child Heart.

Matthew Whiley was also on hand to get his Bat prize for his portrayal, A Tribute to Edgar Whiley – D Original Bat Man.

Collecting some of the loudest applause was Valmiki Maharaj, bandleader of Lost Tribe, who rose to receive the prize for Band of the Year in the large band category.

NCC commissioners Vinood Sieunarine and Rosalind Gabriel presented Maharaj with his prize for his band’s winning portrayal of Taj.

In honour of masman Roland St George, who died at the height of the Carnival season, Samaroo’s Ltd donated the prize for senior King of Carnival. Managing director Steve Samaroo presented that prize to Joseph Lewis for his portrayal Ghelgath – The Demon Lord of Ice.

Black Sage (Phillip Murray), who was called on to sing some extempo verses during a break, gleefully knocked NCC chair Winston “Gypsy” Peters and CEO Colin Lucas for their absence, singing about the former being frightened that Black Sage might beat him in an extempo "shootout."

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA), which sponsored a number of prizes, was represented by Marcia Tinto, who presented Joel Mark Felicien with the EMA Green Award for D Return of D Blue King in the Senior Traditional Individual category.

NCC communications specialist Kyle Pilgrim thanked individuals for their hard work, energy and expertise, which he said the NCC relies on to make Carnival a success.

He said Gabriel has always had a particularly vested interest in the development in the mas community, and continues to be a driving force behind Carnival’s holistic development. He also praised Peters, the entire NCC board, management and staff for their hard work.

“As can be expected, combined inputs and guidance from this team, which is so instrumental in shaping many of our decisions we took this year, will continue to be vital factors going forward for Carnival 2020,” said Pilgrim.

To the mas, calypso, extempo and brass communities, he said: “You have once again performed with distinction and class, you have worked hard, you have given the nation and the entire world a show they won’t soon forget, and done service in adding yet another successful Carnival into the history books."