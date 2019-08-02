Must MPs visit crime scenes?

THE EDITOR: While living abroad, I cannot recall an MP or any minister of national security being obligated to visit any and every crime scene.

The police, fire and ambulance services, the coroner most certainly and investigating detectives would be on site.

In a very small village or town, perhaps the mayor and local councillors might possibly visit the family. But a minister of national security in the UK? No. But I am just guessing here.

As we follow the Westminster system of governance perhaps someone should ask British High Commissioner Tim Stew what is the modus operandi for Members of Parliament regarding murders.

TT is a small Third World country. Apart from expressing condolences, I see no reason why either Government or Opposition MPs should be obligated to present themselves at crime scenes in any jurisdiction throughout TT. Or for that matter be even present at funerals. Is it in our Constitution?

Condolences to the relatives of the fishermen murdered at sea and indeed the entire community. Even when full justice is done nothing can ever replace lost ones.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin