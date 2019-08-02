Media left out Sandman’s funeral

Vaughn "Sandman" Mieres.

Media was not allowed inside the St Michaels Roman Catholic Chapel where Vaughn "Sandman" Mieres was read his final rites.

The service was held in a small chapel where friends family and loved ones all dressed in black gathered to pay their final respects.

Weeping relatives could be seen entering the chapel while others were seated in a small courtyard in the grounds outside the chapel.

Miers was killed by gunmen two Thursdays ago.