Man charged for cocaine found in airport

Kylon Baptiste, 27, was granted $35,000 bail when he appeared before the Scarborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

On July 22 airport staff contacted the Organised Crime Narcotics and Firearms Bureau after they found approximately 63 kilos of cocaine in abandoned untagged suitcases at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Crown Point.

The cocaine, in two packets, was inside two large suitcases destined for JFK airport, New York.

Baptiste, of Sou Sou Lands, was not called upon to plead to the indictable charge. After he was granted bail he was ordered to surrender his passport and report to the Shirvan Police Station every Tuesday and Saturday. The matter was adjourned to August 27.