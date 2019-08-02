Kenyan runs away with Freedom 5K title

A marching band performed at the start of the Freedom Run 5K and Emancipation celebrations at Walke Street, Sangre Grande. PHOTO BY STEPHON NICHOLAS

ALEX Ekesa is the 2019 Walke Street Emancipation Committee Freedom Run 5K (male) champion. The Kenyan runner, who also won the 2019 OWTU Butler 20K, finished in a time of 16 minutes, 51 seconds.

The race was held at Walke Street, Sangre Grande as part of its Emancipation celebrations. Guyana's Lionel D'Andrade placed second, holding off a closing pack, which included third-placed Guermo Vdenhoux.

In the women's category, first place went to April Francis, with Chantal Lamaitre and Ifeyla Gooding placing second and third, respectively.

Speaking to Newsday after his victory, Ekesa said he enjoys competing in TT, and although it was his first time participating in this event, it was a special moment for him.

He said, "It (the race) is of great significance because Emancipation, by itself (is major), where I would get to know that we're freed from someone's power and from all social mistreatment and all that; it's a great day and Emancipation itself is of great significance for the society so I came to run because of that, because it means a lot to me."

The Kenyan was too much to handle for the field, taking control of the race early and extending his lead significantly at the halfway mark. In the home stretch there was only one runner visible as the Kenyan ensured his debut was a winning one.

"I feel good, it was humid but you just have to run because there is no option. You just have to get used to the condition."

Sangre Grande stalwarts Sumariya Harripaul and Joseph Rochford were honoured at the event. Harripaul, for her contribution to education and Rochford for his contributions as a dance instructor. There were also displays of arts and crafts, calypso and performances by the Hilltoppers steelband.