Kamla to Afro-Trinidadians: ‘Take pride in yourselves’

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar PHOTO BY: CHEQUANA WHEELER

THE Opposition Leader called upon members of the Afro-Trinidadian community to take pride in themselves and work together to combat all ills in TT, including crime. In her Emancipation Day message, Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Emancipation Day was "more than a mere holiday but it is a day of celebration that honours the determination and the courage of a people to overcome tribulation."

She said it also captured the success that was thoroughly demonstrated by "the invaluable contributions that have been made by members of the African Diaspora in all forms of life ranging from academia, sports, music, art, science and technology across the globe."

Persad-Bissessar also noted that across the globe and even in TT "the African community continues to battle against hate, injustice, and divisiveness." She praised the members of the community who "seek to rise above the negativity and do their part to fight against attempts to divide us." Persad-Bissessar said those people recognised "there is more that unites us than separates us." She called on all citizens to join hands and work together to fix the country's many ills.

Persad-Bissessar identified them as crime, a weakened economy, rising unemployment, decreased opportunities for our children and youth, and inadequate healthcare.