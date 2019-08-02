Insults in Parliament as crime rate rises

THE EDITOR: In my opinion we cannot continue in this vein. President Paula-Mae Weekes must intervene by advising the Government to stop the slackness and do the people’s business in Parliament.

This is not a place for the blame game but to make laws to benefit the country.

There are MPs who regularly insult opposition members with their infantile remarks.

There is one in a responsible position in the Government who tries to degrade Kamla Persad-Bissessar, a former prime minister and current Opposition Leader. This kind of behaviour is shameful yet it is allowed to continue.

Another member in an important ministry does not seem to like being questioned about that ministry. This minister always seems to be angry when replying to questions.

The Government on the whole does not seem to appreciate the input of the Opposition because it believes it is always right. This kind of thinking could cause chaos in the country as the two sides have not been able to agree on crime solutions.

And I notice now when the Government cannot have its way it says the Opposition is unpatriotic.

It is time the PNM Government and the UNC Opposition pass laws to curb the rising crime rate and benefit all the people. It is also time to deal with the issue of so many children dying under strange circumstances.

The Government is also playing “police and thief” with the highway to Point Fortin, as it did with the Biche school that remained closed for several years.

However, the suffering people will soon have their say as to who should govern this country.

HORACE DESORMEAUX

Maraval