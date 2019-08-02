FCB Aranguez staff vex over new parking

Employees of FCB Aranguez this morning.

A small group of workers from First Citizens Bank (FCB) yesterday protested outside the company’s Aranguez South branch because changes were made to their parking arrangements.

Janelle John, the employees' representative at the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU), told CNC3 that employees have been asked to pay $225 monthly to use the car park, and cannot afford it.

The bank said in a release it understands that change, even if well planned and well-intentioned, may come with teething problems and some discomfort.

The bank said it had always taken on board the concerns, feedback and opportunities presented by members of its team, and therefore held several meetings with staff before they were moved to the Shared Services Campus and, it said, made provisions for the comfort and safety of all members of staff.

The bank said it had also arranged with a private car park nearby for the option of staff parking at a subsidised rate.

“Wherever opportunities and infrastructure exist, we can and have made parking available to our staff on a first come, first serve basis and others are required to make alternative arrangements. We will continue to engage our staff and other key stakeholders in pursuit of improving operational efficiency, productivity and sustainability,” the bank said.