Emancipation plaque for Treasury building

EMANCIPATION GREETINGS: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon greet the public at the Emancipation Day parade in Port of Spain, on Thursday.

After hearing of a request by the Emancipation Support Committee (ESC) for the placement of a plaque at the Treasury building to commemorate the proclamation of Emancipation, Prime Minister Dr Rowley gave the assurance it will be done in time for next year.

Addressing hundreds gathered outside the Treasury building at the start of the Emancipation parade yesterday, Dr Rowley said, “You say we meet here every year for this occasion. You say you want a plaque to on this building. The plaque is to say this was the place where the proclamation was read and that makes this place special and important. I say we must do that!”

The people applauded.

“I say they have consulted enough. I say I think the minister knows that next year, God willing, when we meet in this place, one of the acts that we will do is to commemorate and look at the plaque on this building that marks the spot where our proclamation was read.”

Before that Dr Rowley thanked Kafra Kambon, ESC chairman, “for keeping us on track. Looking firmly ahead with no intention of turning back. Instilling in us that requirement, first and foremost to know who we are.

“It is important that we recognise that we need to know who we are, for fear that se may disconnect ourselves from our legacy, one of pain and suffering, but one of great promise, one that ended with the freedom to be had and an emancipation to be gained.”

Rowley also said told the gathering that symbols are important, holidays too, for reflection, busts and statues because they reach out to us as a people and draw us to remember, because we can so easily forget.

“If we have not been properly educated on the facts of our circumstance, if we forget, we can lose our way in a very competitive society and world. We can also find ourselves victims of self-loathing, self-flagelation, accepting instances or periods of low self-esteem. All of these are to be rejected out of hand because we are equal to any, better than none, but equal to any and inferior to none.”

He said it is important that our children know where we’ve come from, what we’ve done, who we are and what we can and must be.

He then spoke of the recently launched history textbook, which he said, would be available to primary and secondary children, those in universities and in the bookshops.

“Education is the key, knowledge is the power,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, a re-enactment of scenes leading up the proclamation of emancipation was done outside the Treasure building before a handful of people.