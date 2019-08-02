Edinburgh 500 capture inaugural Commissioner’s Cup

Members of the Edinburgh 500 Police Youth Club, along with their team officials and fans, after yesterday’s victory in the Commissioner’s Cup final, at the Police Barracks, St James.

IT TOOK a bit of luck to separate the two teams as Elijah Payne scored the lone goal directly from a corner kick to see Edinburgh 500 Police Youth Club (PYC) capture the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup with a 1-0 victory over Signal Hill PYC at the Police Barracks, St James yesterday.

Payne’s 27th minute set-piece eluded everyone including Signal Hill’s goalkeeper Kareem Warner as it entered the top left corner. Payne later admitted the goal was unintended but said the win was still a massive feat for the central community.

“I didn’t mean to score the goal. It was just a cross in. The wind most likely carried the ball,” said the 15-year-old winger, who also plays for Carapichaima East Secondary in the Secondary Schools Football League.

“It’s a very overwhelming feeling,” Payne continued. “Coming out here and doing so much work, the boys are tired as you can see, but we really tried our best.”

However, Edinburgh were clearly the more dangerous of the two teams and fans were convinced the lead would swell, but for the heroics of Warner between in the goal post, who redeemed himself a number of times, pulling off one incredible save after another, denying Edinburgh live-wire forward Terrel Brown at least two clear-cut opportunities on goal.

The match ended with the Edinburgh 500 reserves and fans running onto the pitch in jubilation.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, who launched the event a month ago, was on hand to congratulate the teams and distribute team and individual prizes.

Griffith said his intentions for the Cup were to unearth hidden football talent and to develop camaraderie among communities throughout the country.

The tournament featured players 17 years and under with 46 teams from both islands competing.