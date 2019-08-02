Be afraid

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

WITH the Bail Amendment Bill 2019 being passed by Parliament, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi warned criminals and people thinking about getting involved in any type of criminal enterprise to “be afraid and very concerned”.

His position was reinforced by National Security Minister Stuart Young and Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. Opposition chief whip David Lee said the UNC set aside its concerns about the bill and supported its passage because it wants the authorities to do all they can to bring crime in TT under control.

But Lee claimed those efforts may be stymied by what appears to be a reluctance by Government to provide financial support to the police, Judiciary and other institutions involved in the war against crime.

The bill was passed in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, with 32 MPs (22 government and ten Opposition) voting for it. The bill was previously passed in the Senate on June 12.

The Opposition voted against the bill then. Al-Rawi said he expects to receive a report on the bill from the Solicitor-General today. Once he receives that report, Al-Rawi promised it would be sent immediately to the President for assent. He said this will result in the law going into effect immediately. Senate President Christine Kangaloo is currently acting for President Paula-Mae Weekes who will be out of TT from July 28 to August 18.

Al-Rawi said there are hundreds of people who have breached the first and second strike conditions for offences listed in the bill. Young said the police will use the law once it comes into effect. “Now those criminals who are caught by this legislation with illegal firearms, their tools of trade, will, once charged, be incarcerated for 120 days,” he declared.

By keeping these criminals off the streets, Young said, “This is good law and an important tool in our fight against criminality.” When Parliament returns from its mid-year recess, Young said the Firearms Bill is the next piece of legislation which the House will be called upon to pass. When coupled with the Bail Act, Young said the new Firearms Act will give the police “an essential and important tool in the fight against illegal firearms”.

Griffith said, “I said all that should have been prior to the debate. There is no need for us to talk further on this. It is for us to effectively use it.” Lee said, “Without our support, the Government would never have been able to pass the bill”. Contrary to what some people think, Lee said “The Opposition is about fighting crime.” The passage of the bill, he continued, was about giving the police the ability to better fight the criminal element. Lee said the ball was now in Griffith’s court. “We trust Gary Griffith. We don’t trust this Government.”

He said Government rejected all amendments which the Opposition proposed to the bill, including one for a report to be provided to the Parliament in six months time about the effectiveness of the bail bill. Lee did not see how such an amendment could water down the bill. Despite this and understanding the reality on the ground, Lee said the UNC supported the bill’s passage and is waiting to see the results. He added the UNC will support all laws that are in the country’s best interests and seek to improve them where possible.