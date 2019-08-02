21 struggling to survive One month after fire,

A fire gutted room in multi apartment building on 12 Woodford Street, Curepe, which left some 21 people homeless.

TWENTY-ONE people, including three children, who were displaced after a fire gutted the upper floor of a two-storey residential building in Curepe on July 1, are appealing to corporate TT, private citizens and government agencies for assistance.

A spokesman for the group, Reverend Samuel Clunis, also an occupant of one of the dozen top floor apartments, said he and the other victims have hit a brick wall in their attempts to get help from the State.

Clunis, a Jamaican, who travels regularly between both countries, spoke with Newsday about the challenges he faced with several agencies and charities.

“I can say this was not about discrimination, because I’m an outsider, it is an issue with the system,” Clunis said.

Clunis said the victims’ options in terms of assistance from state agencies have been exhausted as they have been turned away because they are required to provide documents that the victims would have lost in the fire.

“(Another) one of the agencies I went to, the gentleman told me he has no form. And that is what the agency is there for,” he said, adding that in another case, he was simply ignored.

Clunis said, now, apart from appeals for help from corporate and private citizens, he will also seek a personal meeting with Prime Minister Dr Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

He has already visited the Prime Minister’s office but said he has not received a call in return, despite a request.

“(Other) agencies have contacted us, and we are contacting them, but nothing is being done. (It is) really sad because it means this is what persons have been going through – other victims.”

The fire broke out in one of apartments at approximately 4.30 pm on July 1 and quickly spread throughout the several apartments on the top floor. Although no one was hurt in the fire, it made the entire structure unlivable. The fire service contained and put out the fire within a couple hours.

Among the affected people are an eight-year-old and two six-year-old children. With schools set to reopen in September, they are those in most need of assistance.

He said other agencies have turned away other victims because of a lack of documents, which they would have lost in the fire.

The fire services is continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze. They have already interviewed all of the residents, several times each, as well as the landlord, who does not live on the property. Assessments are being made as to the value of damage caused by the fire. The value of the building itself is approximately $4 million.