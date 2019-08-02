2 senior police in court for indecent assault, harassment

Snr Supt ag, Samuel Seepersad leaving the Chaguanas magistrates court charged with harassment. Photo: Lincoln Holder

AN acting police senior superintendent and and an acting superintendent appeared in the Chaguanas Magistrates' Court today for harassment and indecent assault on a woman respectively.

Snr Supt Samuel Seepersad, 58, who is attached to the Central Division, appeared before senior magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally, who read a charge that between March and June, he committed an act of harassment on a woman.

The charge should have been laid summarily and the case was stood down for the police to withdraw and re-lay it.

Dougdeen-Bally read a charge to acting Supt Rohan Pardasie, 58, attached to the Southern Division, that in 2014, he committed an act of indecent assault on a woman.

In both cases, the incidents are alleged to have occurred at the Chaguanas Police Station.

When the case against Seepersad was recalled, the police court prosecutor said he needed state attorneys' advice. The magistrate granted Seepersad continuing bail of $100,000 to be approved by a clerk of the peace. He is to reappear on August 14.

Pardasie is to reappear on November 5 and was granted $80,000.

The charges against the officers, who have a total of 77 years' service between them, stemmed from investigations by the Professional Standards Bureau, headed by ACP Totaram Dookhie. Attorneys Kevin Ratiram and Renuka Rambhajan represented the officers, both of whom were arrested on Wednesday.

ASP Anthony Remmy laid the charges.