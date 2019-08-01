TT, Windwards battle in Under-19 cricket

THE TT cricketers will look for their second win on the trot when round three of the West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 Championships bowl off in St Vincent and the Grenadines, at 9.30 am, today.

TT will play home team Windward Islands at Arnos Vale. All matches in round two were completed on Tuesday after all the first round matches were abandoned because of rain on Sunday.

TT narrowly defeated Jamaica by one run in a 23-over match in round two. TT posted 135/7 in 23 overs batting first with captain Leonardo Julien top scoring with 56. In reply, Jamaica fell just short getting to 134/9 in 23 overs with fast bowler Jayden Seales grabbing 4/30 for TT.

Windward Islands recorded a convincing 47-run win over Leeward Islands in a 24-over match. Windwards scored a competitive 146/8 in 24 overs, before dismissing Leeward Islands for 99 in 21.4 overs.

In other matches today, Guyana will play Leeward Islands at Park Hill and Jamaica will battle Barbados at Cumberland.

TODAY'S FIXTURES

TT vs Windward Islands, Arnos Vale

Guyana vs Leeward Islands, Park Hill

Jamaica vs Barbados, Cumberland