Tassa send off for Orange Valley fisherman

SCORES of villagers turned out for the funeral service for fisherman Hemraj Alex Sooknanan, 18, one of the seven fishermen murdered by local pirates, last week.

Sooknanan's body was the fifth to be recovered. His funeral took place at his home at Bay Road, Orange Valley, and tassa drummers accompanied the hearse to the cremation site in Waterloo.

His mother, Jassodra Lallack fainted several times during the funeral service. She kept calling out to her son, "Why you have to go like this. Why son, why."

Sooknanan's father, Harry, stood still, but tears streamed down his face.

A villager said the elder Sooknanan prayed for 12 hours asking the ocean to return his son's body.

"He was determined to find his son."

Pundit Biswajit Maharaj told villagers the only way they could heal from the disaster was by coming together and praying together. He said the family can find comfort in God.

“Alex completed his life in this body and his soul will take another body as time progressed,” Maharaj said.

Sooknanan's cousin, Gabriella Soriah Mohammed said his death was unbelievable.

“He always had a sparkle in his eyes that made us believe in him. He was full of life and was always making a big effort to make his siblings comfortable,” Mohammed said.

Sooknanan’s body was discovered on Monday, floating just off the Erin coast. He was one of seven fishermen who were brutally attacked and thrown into the Gulf of Paria by pirates who stole their fishing boats and boat engines.

Among those killed at sea were: Shiva Ramdeo, 27, Anand Rampersad, Alex Sooknanan, 18, Leslie De Boulet, Brandon Kissoon, 21, Jason Baptiste, 30, Justin Kissoon, 19.

The search for the bodies of Baptiste and Justin Kissoon continues.

Three other fishermen - Robbie Jaggernath, Brian Seemungal and Danesh Sankar ­ escaped the ordeal which, they said, took place 15 miles into the sea, off Orange Valley.