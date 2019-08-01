Take back your communities Pastor tells mourners at murdered woman’s funeral

Anthony Singh touches his mother’s body shortly before it was cremated at the Shore of Peace, Mosquito Creek yesterday.

A pastor told mourners at the funeral of65-year-old murdered Moruga woman Merle Singh-Subero on Wednesday that TT has become a “crime-riddled country” and they have to take back their lives and communities.Singh-Subero was killed by thieves toting guns and cutlasses who broke down the door of her family’s home at Cachipe Village, Moruga on July 26.The funeral was held at Mosquito Creek, South Oropouche.Addressing mourners, Karen Beekee of Kingdom Life Harvest Ministries said the 20-point crime plan is not working and it is now up to ordinary citizens to take back their communities.“Our country is in the midst of a lot of turmoil.

It’s a travesty, what is happening amongst us, but I encourage each and every person to look beyond the natural, to look through the lens of Jesus Christ, to his love, where we care for our country and take back our country.“It’s not resident any more on the shoulders of the government or agencies, but it is about each person being a human being, caring and loving each other and growing as a community together rather than diversified and separated through racism and different forms of divisiveness.”Singh-Subero’s niece Denise Arjoon recalled her aunt’s last words to her.

“The day before she died, she told me to enjoy life cause life is short and you never know when is your last day.”Arjoon remembered her aunt had made plans to celebrate her birthday, but they were not realised, as she was killed that very day.“I miss her terribly.

I love the times spent with her, she was always nice to us and always saying things to make us laugh. It’s sad that she is gone.

We will miss you, Aunty.”Singh-Subero was later cremated.