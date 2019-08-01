SOSTT wants elevated Emancipation celebration in San Fernando

Afrika Sankofa dancers

FIVE years after she started the Emancipation Gala in San Fernando, host Onika Nkrumah-Lakhan, founder and president of Speak Out Sisters TT (SOSTT), wants to take it to another level. “I would like to see our Emancipation celebration elevated in the city of San Fernando,” she said following the fifth annual gala at the Creative Arts Centre on July 20.

“I would like to see it as a Heritage Festival in the south, as something that can be placed on the city calendar of events.”

The show which is free to the public, creates a market for small entrepreneurs to conduct their trade. Nkruma-Lakhan believes with proper funding, she can create something special and sustainable for the community.

She said the organisation is open to sponsorship or partnership and wants to engage Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell to share her vision, which she feels would be beneficial to both locals and foreigners.

“Each year becomes more challenging, financially. We normally make up the shortfall due to generous individuals willing to donate their time and talents to us.”

At this year’s event, themed New Beginnings, the Creative Arts Centre was transformed into a hub of culture and celebration with guests being entertained by dance, drama, fashion, indigenous dishes and song.

The Afrika Sankofa dance troupe invoked the spirit of the ancestors as they moved to the pulsating rhythm of the drums. So too did the Voices from Heaven choir, calypsonian Meguella and spoken word artistes, Wendy Brewster and Shepsu Napata.

Melanin Magic fashion show designers, Josephine Hayford, Emily’s Designs and Daniel’s Den of Fashion presented an array of African inspired clothing. Little Mr and Miss Africa contestants also made an appearance.

Former independent senator Nikoli Edwards who recently launched his own political party, the Progressive Party, urged the audience to raise their collective voices and speak out on behalf of others who do not have a voice, so that the culture can be preserved.

Edwards said he was not very happy where TT was at this time after 56 years of Independence. He said based on the wealth that has passed through this country and the many opportunities that have arisen, TT should have been much farther than it is.

Nkrumah-Lakhan, one of the TSTT workers sent home last year, shared her retrenchment experience with the audience which she said was a personal emancipation for her.

She explained that an opportunity for an all-expenses paid, book writing trip to Africa presented itself, one which she willingly embraced, as it was a place “all the greats like Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X even Dave Chapelle went for rest, recuperation and reflection.

“When one door closes, a crazy window opens,” Nkrumah-Lakhan shared.

“I did leave Africa feeling what they felt, a sense of renewal and purpose. In retrospect, I feel like I was gifted retrenchment. It’s a sort of personal emancipation. I feel reassured of God’s path for me.”