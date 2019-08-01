Ramona: Stop glorifying criminals

Ramona Ramdial

COUVA North MP Ramona Ramdial has condemned those who have insinuated that the Orange Valley fishermen who were attacked by pirates in the Gulf of Paria last week, were involved in illegal activities.

Speaking on Thursday at the funeral service for Hemraj Alex Sooknanan, one of the seven fishermen murdered, Ramdial said, "If that was the case then we would have a funeral with a dead body covered in large gold chains and lots of money covering the bodies and tons of alcohol flowing everywhere."

She said the seven men were honest and hard-working.

“One needs to come down to Orange Valley to get the real picture of what took place with the fishermen here as this is a national tragedy,” Ramdial said.

“We will not rest until we get justice.”

She also said she was told by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith that suspects have been held for the fishermen's murder, and that investigations were ongoing.

She also criticised the failure by the Coast Guard to find the men.

“The very institution that was put there to protect us has failed us. And when we did not get the level of support necessary to find the fishermen alive, I realised that something is terribly wrong with this country,” she said.

Ramdial called on the village to unite, while also calling on all citizens to stop glorifying criminals.

“We need to stop having our children look up to these men and women as though they are heroes,” she said.

"People need to question these people who get rich overnight."

Ramdial also told fishermen of Orange Valley that National Security Minister Stuart Young agreed to meet with them and their counterparts from Carli Bay to address their concerns on their safety.

“We cannot continue to risk the lives of our sons, brothers and fathers who go out to make an honest living and there is absolutely no security out at sea,” she stated.

She also thanked the businesses who assisted in the recovery of the men's bodies by providing cash for gas for boats, and Dass Funeral Home for not charging the men's family.