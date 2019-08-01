Presentation College footballer going blind Needs funds to save his sight

AT age 20, former Presentation College, San Fernando, goalkeeper Tyrek Jhafari James is going blind. He has been diagnosed with bilateral cataracts with reduced vision. To save his sight requires immediate surgery at a cost of $22,000 for both eyes.

Kimberley Sylvan has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds to save the sight of this young man.

Presentation College Past Pupils Association president Stephen Samlalsingh has also appealed to the public to support this cause.

He said James has represented his school at many competitions including the Secondary School Football League (SSFL) and now aspires to be a sports physiotherapist.

His dreams could be dashed if his sight is diminished, Sylvan said.

Sylvan said throughout his life James suffered with a cold in his head, which “would come and go.”

She said he always kept a menthol inhaler “in case of spur of the moment discomfort”, but believes this is what may have affected his eyesight.

She said James who is partially blind, first started complaining about the lack of vision in April 2018, but this was attributed to a blow he received while at work.

“Not knowing it was due to steroids in the inhaler he was using for such a long time, which was not listed on its label.”

She said on Wednesday he visited the Trinidad Eye Hospital where several tests were done and he was diagnosed with bilateral cataracts with reduced vision.

“As the cataract progresses James gets closer to being completely blind.

“At the moment the partial blindness affects his ability to perform his daily activities and puts his personal safety at risk. Because of this he becomes very frustrated and depressed. It is also very strenuous for him to work.

“The cost of surgery is $22,000 for both eyes and it is recommended that the operation done as soon as possible.

“So today, I ask you to donate generously to helping Tyrek to regain full use of his eyes so that he may continue towards his hopes and dreams.

“He has his entire life ahead of him and this set back has crippled his freedom, sense of safety and hope. I want him to be able to live and enjoy life to the fullest without limiting the most basic function - sight.”

In February 2015, James was selected to play with Trinidad and Tobago's National Under 17 football team in Honduras and Panama.