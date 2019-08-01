Phoenix soars Tobago singer a hit at emancipation jazz

Mavis John is taken up with the performance of Sharon Phillips.

TOBAGO-BORN Sharon Phillips, who at times is referred to as Anubia Phoenix Nile, gave the crowd at the Emancipation Village a most powerful performance at Jazz at Sunset at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Tuesday night.

Backed by fellow Tobagonian Hashiff Wilson and his band, Kwartet, Phillips filled the savannah air with her voice as she belted out classics by American jazz and soul legends, as well as British, local and Caribbean stars.

A commanding rendition of Ella Fitzgerald’s Summertime set the mood for the show.

Before her next song, Phillips said to the audience: “I am allergic to quiet. Let me hear you say yay, yay!”

The crowd eagerly responded, as she took them on a musical journey which they surely won’t forget in a long time.

It began with a soulful rendition of Georgia (Ray Charles). Wilson’s guitar solo got Phillips excited and soon she challenged him to a musical shootout, she with her vocals and he responding with his guitar.

As Wilson displayed his skills, Phillips quipped: “He have some show-off tendencies!” to which the crowd roared with laughter, loving every bit of it.

As an artiste who loves to speak to her audience, Phillips engaged them again, asking: “Anybody recently experienced a horn? This song is for them,” and with that, she sang Cry Me A River (Arthur Hamilton).

Phillips then told the crowd: “I don’t try to be anybody else, I am the best version of me you will ever meet.” They applauded appreciatively.

On a socially conscious note, Phillips addressed the challenging times in the country.

“We need to change the story in TT. Be the change you want to see happen in your society.” Referring to herself, she said,“TT’s got a new ambassador and I intend to fly this flag. I want you all to close your eyes. I don’t want you to see me, I want you to feel me.”

Phillips then sang Sam Cooke’s Change is Gonna Come, before asking how many knew the meaning of emancipation and where did they come from. She gave the answer by singing the first bar of Africa, Toto’s soulful pop hit.

Her two background vocalists joined her to harmonise the song’s refrain, with Wilson performing a guitar solo of the rest of the verses.

The singer then turned to the music of TT and the Caribbean Voice’s Year For Love, mixed with Bob Marley’s War and We Don’t Need No More Trouble. In a tribute to Emancipation Support Committee member Jacquie Burgess, Phillips brought the activist on stage to sing More Than Words by American pop duo Extreme.

She changed the mood singing R&B super group Earth Wind and Fire’s Fantasy and Stevie Wonder’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered getting the audience up to dance. She got off the stage and joined the crowd in a conga line as she sang Now That We Found Love by hip hop group Heavy D & The Boyz.

Phillips closed her performance with another tribute – to local jazz icon Mavis John. As she sang Elton John’s Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, Phillips placed the microphone in front of John, who sang just a little, exciting the crowd.

In a highly emotional moment, Phillips stooped in front of John, who held her head and gave her blessing by kissing her on her forehead.

A video clip of their exchange was posted by this reporter on Facebook which Phillips later shared with the following remarks about John

“They say when God is working... fret not. I am so filled with awe and gratitude. Humbled by your love. Touched by your spirit, adopted under your wings and now granted your favour and blessings. Mavis John you are more than a mother, more than a mentor, more than guidance. You gave me a chance to break in the safety of your love. You pick up my broken pieces and tell me I’m stronger than this. You nurture and care on a whole other level. Such peace I have never known. I can finally process the pain of what had been my life. Thank you for all you have done and all you keep doing. This is what love is. Thank you Mama!”

The show included steelband music with Brimblers playing to pan enthusiasts who’d gathered on the courtyard for this segment. Among the band’s offerings were Love is Many a Splendour Thing (Andy Williams), I Am I Said (Neil Diamond), Unknown Band (SuperBlue) and We Can Make It If We Try (Black Stalin).

NGC Couva Joylanders followed with a spirited performance of Festival Song (Ella Andall), Music (Shadow), Caribbean Connection (Merchant), When Somebody Loves You Back (Teddy Pendergrass), Mama Africa (Angélique Kidjo), Stay up Zimbabwe (Valentino), Gyal Owner (Blaxx), Better Be Careful (Merchant), Looking For Horn/Bassman (Shadow) and This Melody Sweet (Baron).

The dancing continued with Hadco Phase II Pan Groove’s performances of songs that included My Belief (Shadow), What A Wonderful World (Louis Armstrong), Bazodee (Allison Hinds), Besame (Tino Rossi), the popular Toast (Koffee) and a medley of Woman is Boss/Feeling Nice.

Super Novas was a hit with renditions of Black Is Beautiful (Duke), Natasha (Sparrow), Rise (Herb Alpert/Hugh Masekela) and Take Me As I Am (Mary J Blige).