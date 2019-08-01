Daniel looks for improved effort at Pan Am

Keyshawn Davis of the US (left), throws a punch to Michael Alexzander of Trinidad and Tobago during the third round of their men’s welterweightg boxing semifinal match at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on Tuesday. (AP PHOTO)

ROGER Daniel had a tough time in stage one of the men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol qualification at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, yesterday.

Daniel, who has earned a number of medals at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, Commonwealth Games and Pan American Games, finished stage one in 19th position among the field of 23.

Daniel, who copped a silver medal at the 2011 Pan American Games in the 10m air pistol, shot rounds of 97, 94 and 80 to end with a total of 271 in stage one.

Cuban Jorge Alvarez Llanes was the top athlete in stage one with a score of 291, American Keith Sanderson was second also with a score of 291 and Cuban Leuris Pupo was third with 289.

Daniel will start stage two at 10 am TT time, today. The top six participants will qualify for the final at 2 pm, also taking place today.

The TT men’s hockey team will aim to rebound from their 3-2 loss to Cuba on Tuesday, when they play Argentina in another preliminary match at 5 pm TT time.

TT cyclists will be in action from today including the men’s sprint team that includes Nicholas Paul, Njisane Phillip, Keron Bramble and Kwesi Browne. They will compete in the qualifying round from 1.41 pm TT time.

Boxer Michael Alexander has earned TT’s only medal at the games so far, when he captured bronze in the men’s light welterweight 64-kilogramme category on Tuesday night. Alexander lost in the semifinals to American Keyshawn Davis.