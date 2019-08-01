Chinese charged for money laundering

TWO Chinese nationals will appear in court on Friday charged with money laundering after they were held at their Marabella home with over 100,000.

According to police, the men, Xiao Xio Bo Zhang, 33 and Bo Zhang 34, were held at a house at Toruba Road, Marabella on July 18 with $173,932. The men were charged by Cpl Roger Boodhoo and will appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate to answer charges under the Proceeds of Crime Act and the Gambling and Betting Act.

The men were allegedly running illegal Play Whe bets and also had roulette and other gaming machines without a liquor or a club license. The duo were held one day after another Chinese national Xiao Fu Hu, who had the same address, was arrested attempting to leave the country with US $213,500. He was charged by Customs and Excise for attempting to export a prohibited substance. The money was allegedly found in the lining of his suitcase.