CEPEP worker killed in Hindustan

Randy Byale looks at the blood-splattered drain where his brother Carl Swamber's body was found after he was shot in front his home at Naggee Road, Hindustan Road, New Grant on Wednesday. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 62-year-old CEPEP worker who was gunned down outside his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbours and relatives of Carl Swamber told police they heard gunshots at around 2pm and ran towards his house at Naggee Road, Hindustan Road, New Grant where they saw him in a pool of blood by his door.

Swamber’s niece Simone Ottley said he was at home with his wife Teckilar and 11-year-old son, Levi, when a man came from nearby bushes and opened fire on her uncle.

“It was in broad daylight that this gunman walked up casually to my uncle and shoot him in his stomach before running off into the bushes at the side of this house,” Ottley said.

She said her uncle had recently baptised and finally gotten married to the woman he had been living with for many years.

“He settled to live a peaceful life and I cannot imagine why someone would want to kill my uncle.” She said Swamber was not a rich man and it was obvious the killer did not rob him of anything.