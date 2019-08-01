Better security for Sando

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello

SECURITY is being improved in the city of San Fernando after a nurse and a student were attacked by homeless people on Harris Promenade.

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello confirmed that 25 police officers will be added to the municipal police department later this month.

At Wednesday’s statutory meeting, Regrello said the officers will add to the complement of 49 officers in the department and would help in securing the main shopping areas, in the prevention of illegal vending and monitoring of the homeless.

He said the homeless are uncontrollable and are often under the influence of alcohol.

“They molest citizens, even young children.”

He said with the establishment of a homeless shelter on Kings Wharf, the plan is to not only feed and clothe the homeless but to help in their rehabilitation.

He recalled two weeks before the end of the school term a student was “molested” by a homeless person near the San Fernando Boys’ RC School.

Shortly after this incident, a nurse who was walking on the promenade after a late-night shift at the nearby San Fernando General Hospital, was robbed opposite the St Paul’s Anglican Church.

He said her attacker used the cover of some trees on the promenade to carry out his attack. The trees have since been removed not only because of the incident but because the roots were damaging the promenade.

Regrello said the additional police will be able to monitor and patrol the promenade as well as on High Street where the business community has raised concerns about safety and security.

He said the police will also crack down on illegal vendors who sell market produce on Library Corner and on High Street, out of shopping carts.

He said there is a market on Mucurapo Street and legitmate vendors are complaining that people no longer come to the market as they purchase their produce on the streets.