Australia celebrates diplomatic ties

Australian High Commissioner John Pilbeam and his spouse Yvonne Webber greet Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Sharon Rowley.

AUSTRALIAN High Commissioner John Pilbeam and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses exchanged congratulatory messages at a reception recently to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

The event was held at the Australian High Commissioner’s residence in Moka, Maraval. Among the invited guests were Dr Keith Rowley, Chief Justice Ivor Archie, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez.

Pilbeam said though Australia had established formal diplomatic relations with TT in 1974, official ties date as far back as 1951 when an Australian trade commissioner was based in South Quay in Port of Spain.

Since then, the two countries have strengthened political, economic and people-to-people ties.

“The more links you look for between TT and Australia, the more you find. They turn up in surprising places. And they’re all intriguing, positive stories of spontaneous friendship and easy understanding,” remarked Pilbeam.

In 2009, Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd visited Port of Spain for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting. More recently, in May 2018, Rowley visited Australia to buy fast ferries and patrol boats that will service the seabridge between Trinidad and Tobago.

In the last few years, Australia has shared its experience and expertise with TT in tackling common challenges such as road safety, coral reef preservation, improving cocoa cultivation and countering violent extremism.

Moses noted in his address that Australia stood in support of TT in 1962, co-sponsoring a resolution at the General Assembly for the country’s entry into the UN.

He said diplomatic relations had since “expanded into diverse areas of co-operation, ranging from road safety to youth affairs, from climate change to education.

Moses, in his closing remarks, said there was great potential for growth and closer ties, and TT remained committed to advancing its bilateral relationship with Australia.

The evening culminated with a performance by reigning Panorama champions BP Renegades.