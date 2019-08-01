AG: Bail Bill could have had pirates behind bars

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi said if the Bail Bill were law, the perpetrators of a pirate attack in the Gulf of Paria could have been behind bars.

He was piloting debate on the Bail (Amendment) Bill in the House yesterday. He said the UNC had draconian anti-bail laws and there was never a cry before about the law being unconstitutional.

He said the new legislation was eminently more balanced and constitutional, “anticipating that the criminals have the right to innocence until proven guilty. They have the right to approach the courts.

“But we have the right to protect the citizens too. We have the right to fight back.”

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh asked across the floor about the seven families, a reference to the seven Orange Valley fishermen attacked by pirates in the gulf.

Al-Rawi replied that with the new law if the perpetrators were under investigation and had two strikes against them, they would be behind bars.

“And it is obscene to bring death and tragedy as the sole excuse...”

Speaker Brigid Annisette-George stepped in and reprimanded Indarsingh.

Al-Rawi reported the total number of suspected gang members charged and with pending matters for one offence was 71 in 2016, 35 in 2017, 76 in 2018 and for 2019 to date, 23.

He said the bill is a most important measure and was brought in this session during the vacation because Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, “after having engaged in a very serious exercise of preparation and in need of an aid to enforcement of the law, approached the Government and said that the time to bring the amendments to the bail law as passed in the Senate, with the entire Independent Bench supporting the law brought by the Government, (and) that the time to bring this bill to the House is immediately.” Al-Rawi said he was confident the matter will go to court and the Government was prepared to go to court.

He stressed this was the 16th attempt to amend the bail laws since 1994, under attorney general Keith Sobion.

When the bill collapsed in 2016, he said, owing to lack of support from the UNC administration and the sunset clause was allowed to lapse, 25 years of legal reform was wiped out as the legislation cascaded back to 1994.