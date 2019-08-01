$200M in drugs destroyed

POLICE found one kilogramme of marijuana during an anti-crime exercise in the Port of Spain Division on Wednesday.

The drugs were found during searches in the Belmont and Besson Street districts between 2-8 pm. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $10,000.

The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Williams and Snr Supt Moore.

Also on Wednesday, over $200 million in drugs were destroyed by police of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) during its narcotic destruction exercise in Caroni.

A release from the police said the destroyed drugs were those from drug finds during anti-crime exercises across the country, including those from completed court cases and closed investigations.

It took place at the Caroni Cremation site.

The release said the entire process, from packaging to transit to destruction, was spearheaded by acting Snr Supt Richard Corbett, of the SIU, and overseen by officials of the Ministry of Health.

Police said the drugs were made up of 1030 kilogrammes of marijuana and 520 kilogrammes of cocaine, with a combined estimated street value of TT$225,955,000.