Young: Offenders better in prison than out

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

GOVERNMENT'S threshold for measuring the effectiveness of the Bail (Amendment) Bill 2019 is simple. If even two people decide to put down a gun due to fear of harsher penalties, it would be a victory.

This was perhaps the lowest number presented in a data-rich argument made by National Security Minister Stuart Young during debate of the bill Wednesday afternoon in the House of Representatives.

Government's position on the bill, according to Young, is that the 844 people charged for the year so far for either possession of a firearm or woundings and shooting are better in prison than outside with law-abiding citizens.

Young said the prison service, despite many reports that it was above capacity, was ready for an increased population as a result of the law.

"Do we want those over 800 people sitting next to us on the bus? On the water taxi? Is it better to have people using illegal firearms out with us rather than in prison?" Young asked.

He said between January and July 26, there had been 312 murders recorded in TT. Out of that number, 257 were done using illegal firearms.

These statistics, he said, supported the need for the bill, which was requested by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith as a deterrent for crime.

The legislation focuses on specific offences and seeks to deny bail for 120 days.

It is aimed at people who were convicted and charged a second time (repeat offenders) and people who are out on bail and caught and charged again.

The bill does not completely deny bail as, based on Senate suggestions, it has been amended to include a proviso that in exceptional circumstances one can apply for bail.