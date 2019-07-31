Video must not see thelight of day

THE EDITOR: I completely agree with the publication of articles reminding the public – particularly those who were very young or not yet born in 1990 – about what happened on July 27 and subsequent days. It is an important part of the history of TT.

The articles also serve to remember the 25 (or more) people who lost their lives in the insurrection.

What I object to and consider an outrage is the outlet given to Yasin Abu Bakr by some media house, every single year, to contribute to the articles published at this time.

This year, Newsday printed a short article about a video being produced about the events of 1990, with Bakr’s son in charge of the project.

Such a thing must never see the light of day. It is a gross insult to those who died, those who suffered serious business losses because of the looting, and those who felt so uneasy that they emigrated shortly afterwards.

The lives of at least 25 families were shattered with no redress or closure for those left behind.

ANN WHITTAKER

St Ann’s