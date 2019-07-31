Venezuelans, Trinis being yoked again

THE EDITOR: What goes around comes around is the cliche that seems relevant to today’s reality of a Venezuelan people boating themselves across the Columbus channel and onto the shores of La Trinity, very much like had occurred in the pre- and post-Columbus Trinidad up the early 20th century.

As a matter of fact, standing on one of the hills overlooking the Los Iros shores on a clear day, one would be able to view the mangrove-lined banks of the Macareo River, a major tributary of the Orinoco River system.

This river is merely 18 nautical or 21 land miles from the southwestern coast of Trinidad and the indigenous people – the Warao natives or “boat people” in local parlance, along with the Karina natives – would traverse this and other rivers in the Orinoco Delta and across the channel into the southwestern peninsula of Trinidad.

Thus, island-mainland interactivity formed a common fishing, hunting as well as a common market for the bartering of marine and wildlife, tools of trade, and other useful items. So once again the peoples of both jurisdictions are being yoked, but this time out of a political upheaval in the homeland of our Spanish speaking neighbours.

ASH MAHARAJ

via e-mail