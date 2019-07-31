[UPDATED] Allegations against police officers sexual in nature

A POLICE release sent to the media indicated the allegations of misconduct levied against a senior superintendent and superintendent were sexual in nature.

According to the release the two officers who operated out of the Central and Southern divisions were arrested this morning over the allegations.

Police sources said the investigation into the matter is at a sensitive stage.

ACP Totaram Dookhie is continuing investigations.

This story was originally published with the title "Senior police detained

" and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

TWO senior officers – a superintendent and a senior superintendent – are in hot water after being detained by the Professional Standards Bureau under allegations of misbehaviour in public office.

According to sources the two officers are from the Central and Southern divisions. The men were told they were being detained as part of the investigations into the allegations.

More on this as it becomes available.