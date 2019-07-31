The National Energy Skills Center Technical training for industry

Photo courtesy nesc.edu.tt

The National Energy Skills Center (NESC) is one of the country’s leading technical training institutions. NESC offers Level III Diploma and Level II Craftsman programmes through its Drilling Academy, schools of plant operations and maintenance, welding and fabrication, building construction and maintenance, automotive and heavy equipment and information technology.

Persons completing NESC’s diploma programmes are eligible to attain three qualifications: the NESC Diploma and, after 1640 hours of relevant work experience, the NESC Journeyman Certificate and the Trades Professional Certificate from Red Deer College in Alberta, Canada.

NESC is accredited by the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago (ACTT) and is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Its procedures and methods of training delivery are designed to produce highly-skilled individuals who can quickly assimilate into industries. NESC remains proud of its thousands of graduates locally, regionally and internationally who continue to contribute to the economic development of their respective communities and nations.

One of NESC’s flagship achievements is its Drilling Academy, a fully integrated, open-access training institute, designed to deliver robust curricula focused on training for the energy sector. Launched in December 2013, the academy is located at NESC’s Ste Madeleine campus and is the first institution of its kind in the Caribbean, Central and South America.

In addition to its core business, full-time and part-time training for industry, NESC provides customised training for local, regional and international clients. Its business development department is the vibrant revenue-generating arm of the institution with years of experience and proven client satisfaction.

Did you know these things about NESC ?

It is accredited and committed to quality assurance

• 14th institution to attain accreditation status with the ACTT

• Attained ISO 9001:2008 certification in 2011 and ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2018

• Attained first prize in the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago’s (ACTT), Quality in Tertiary Education (QuiTE) Awards in the category Excellence for an Established Quality Management System (QMS) in 2017

It has international affiliations and certification

• International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC)

• Energy Institute (London)

• American Welding Society (AWS)

• Certified Microsoft Academy

It is a regional and global training provider

• Trained nationals of Nigeria and Uganda

• Currently training instructors from Guyana in heavy equipment maintenance, at the Linden’s Technical Institute through an agreement with the ministry of education in Guyana

• Partnered with the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology of Barbados to provide training to its full time students in welding

• In discussion with public and private sector institutions from countries such as Ghana, Tanzania, Falkland Islands, Brazil, Haiti and Anguilla