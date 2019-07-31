N Touch
Wednesday 31 July 2019
follow us
News

Senior officers from Central, Southern divisions detained

TWO senior officers – a superintendent and a senior superintendent – are in hot water after being detained by the Professional Standards Bureau under allegations of misbehaviour in public office.

According to sources the two officers are from the Central and Southern divisions. The men were told they were being detained as part of the investigations into the allegations.

More on this as it becomes available.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Senior officers from Central, Southern divisions detained"

News