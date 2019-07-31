Seales, Julien guide TT to narrow win

FAST bowler Jayden Seales and captain Leonardo Julien guided TT to an exciting one-run win over Jamaica in round two of the Rising Stars West Indies Under-19 Championship in St Vincent and the Grenadines, yesterday.

Rain threatened to spoil the match, but a 23-over contest was possible. Batting first, Julien cracked 56 to guide TT to 135/7 off 23 overs and Christopher Green was the top bowler for Jamaica snatching 2/14.

In reply, Seales was in brilliant form taking 4/30 as the Jamaicans fell agonisingly short getting to 134/9 in 23 overs. Kirk McKenzie was the best batsman for Jamaica with 41 and the pair of Zavier Burton and Daniel Beckford both scored 36.

Scores:

At Park Hill: T&T beat Jamaica by one run.

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 135 for seven off 23 overs (Leonardo Julien 56; Christopher Green 2-14) vs JAMAICA 134 for nine off 23 overs (Kirk McKenzie 41, Daniel Beckford 36, Zavier Burton 36; Jayden Seales 4-30).

At Cumberland: Windwards beat Leewards by 47 runs.

WINDWARD ISLANDS 146 for eight off 24 overs (Teddy Bishop 41, Seandell Regis 32, Ackeem Auguste 28; Jaden Carmichael 3-11, Zawandi White 2-31, Akadianto Willett 2-34) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 99 off 21.4 overs (Anderson Amurdan 30; Simeon Gerson 3-24, Tijourn Pope 2-23, Jamie Buddy 2-25).

At Arnos Vale: Barbados beat Guyana by three wickets.

GUYANA 124 off 30.1 overs (Seon Glasgow 33, Sachin Singh 28; Matthew Forde 5-24) vs BARBADOS 125 for seven off 29.3 overs (Rivaldo Clarke 50, Antonio Morris 28; Kelvin Umroa 3-38, Leon Swamey 2-20, Ashmead Nedd 2-33).