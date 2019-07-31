Police shoot man wielding cutlass

Police shot a man in his buttocks on Monday in Mason Hall, after he allegedly attacked them with a cutlass when they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police said they were on patrol in the Scarborough district around 7am when they got a report from Farm Road, Mason Hall that a man with a cutlass was threatening the life of a close relative.

On arrival, the police told the man to put down the weapon but he allegedly attacked them with it and was shot once. He was taken to Scarborough Hospital, where he was warded. ASP Rampersad is investigating.