Penal businesswoman drowns in Pigeon Point

BIRTHDAY celebrations for a Penal pensioner turned tragic when she drowned in Tobago on Tuesday.

The drowning victim has been identified as businesswoman Beatrice Gopie.

Reports said Gopie, who turned 78 this month, was taken to celebrate her birthday in Tobago by her family.

But she drowned during an outing to Pigeon Point on Tuesday afternoon.

Gopie was a widower and the mother of two children, a son and a daughter. Her son died several years ago.

Investigations are continuing.

