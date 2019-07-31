OWTU: TPHL profit can’t justify Petrotrin shutdown

A view of the refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre once operated by the now defunct Petrotrin oil company. FILE PHOTO

After a declaration by chairman of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd Wilfred Espinet that the group had generated revenue of $4 billion, the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) is questioning the rationale for closing down its predecessor company, Petrotrin, which recorded a $20 billion profit just before it was shut down.

“You have to put that in the context of the decision that sent home 4,500 permanent workers, 3,000 casual workers, plunged the southwest peninsula’s economy into chaos, a decision that affected many small business in the south and you are telling me you did all of that to make $4 billion in revenue when the company you closed down was making $20 billion in revenue?

“How do you justify that?” OWTU trustee Ozzi Warwick asked yesterday.

Warwick also questioned the reduction in the assest, namely plant and equipment, which in the 2017/18 audited financial statement stood at $18 billion, while the 2019 unaudited statement placed its plant and equipment at just over $8 billion.

"So where the next $10 billion gone? All of these are the little details you have to look at," Warwick told Newsday in an interview on Tuesday.

Over the weekend the TPHL published the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, which show a profit as of June 30, since the restructuring of Petrotrin.

TPHL, in its statement, said it generated revenue of $4 billion and recorded a net profit after tax of $0.5 billion during the three-month period ended June 30.

In the first quarter, October 1-December 31, 2018, the results from continuing operations showed the group generated revenue of $1.2 billion and incurred a loss after tax of $0.7 billion. However, there was an improvement in the second quarter, January 1-March 31, with revenues of $3.7 billion and profit after tax of $39 million.

According to the statement, for the nine-month period ended June 30, the group recorded $9 billion in revenue from continuing operations and a net loss of $1.4 billion after tax,

It attributed the loss largely to the performance of Petrotrin during the last two months before operations ceased on November 30, 2018.

The statement also showed that for the same nine-month period ending June 30, Petrotrin and Guaracara recorded net losses after tax amounting to $1.6 billion.