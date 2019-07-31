Luke: TT film industry generated $12.6m in 9 months

From October 2018-June 2019, 17 local and international productions have spent approximately $12.6 million on services in TT.

Nneka Luke, general manager of Film TT, revealed how much money was generated from shooting films locally during the launch Monday of the 14th annual TT Film Festival (TTFF), Shell Box, Queen's Park Oval.

The figure includes the number of people hired in production, room nights, and shots in locations across the islands.

Luke said, by the end of September, the figures would be updated and there would be continuous tracking of how the film industry is performing.

She also spoke about Film TT’s sponsorship of the TTFF saying there will be two industry panels, one on film-maker networking and the other on the possibilities for greater regional co-production collaboration.

Speaking about the list of production tools to assist film makers, which FilmTT released in January, she said, “There is an updated production directory to find professional production services and non-creative supplies for upcoming productions. There is a locations database featuring locations and festivals across TT, and a 20-page production guide that provides general information on shooting in TT.

"We recently added a 28-page rebate guide that explains how the production expenditure rebate programme works and how to access it.”

The document is intended to help visiting/overseas producers.

Luke expressed her excitement at seeing at least three new local productions at the festival commissioned through the Take One programme of the Ministry of Culture, Community Development and the Arts which she believed highlighted the potential of TT's content producers.

Luke said "Film TT's mandate since 2006 has been to facilitate the growth and development of indigenous film and audio-visual sector in TT, to provide film commission

services to local and incoming productions, and to promote the country as an exciting and attractive location.

"The strategic plan for the industry that was developed and approved in 2018 has been guiding all of our projects and activities in the last year, prioritised for greatest impact in recognition of the financial constraints that have affected the country, and our company, in recent times."