Incestuous dad jailed for 1 yr, 11 mts

THE tearful pleas on Wednesday morning for her father to be present at her wedding on November 24, failed to convince a judge not to send him to jail.

A strong message must be sent to father's of like mind, Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds said in the San Fernando High Court, as she jailed a 49-year-old man to a year and 11 months. He touched his daughter's breast twice when she was eight and ten years old and also attempted to penetrate her.

It happened 13 years ago in South Trinidad.

The man was found guilty, but the daughter went into the witness box on Wednesday where she had given evidence last month, to read a letter to the judge. In it, she said that she wanted him to be present for her wedding on November 24. She told the judge that her son was her father's "eye-ball" and, most of all, she forgave him.

The father was, last month, found guilty on three counts of indecent assault.

The girl went on to tell Ramsumair-Hinds that had her mother not left the family's home, she would not have been subjected to sexual abuse by her father.

Ramsumair-Hinds differed, telling the girl that her mom could not bear the abuse due to the accused's addiction to alcohol.

"Do not hold your mother responsible for what your father has done. You were just eight years old. Whilst the court appreciates the impact the events had on you and how much you would love for him to be at your wedding, the court has its' job to do to the rest of society," Ramsumair-Hinds said.

She sentenced him to a year in jail on the first two counts and two years on the second. Minus the 36 days he spent in prison, the father will serve a year and 11 months with hard labour.