Funeral directors to respond on unregulated homes

FUNERAL Professionals of TT will meet today to formulate a response to concerns raised about the lack of regulations for funeral homes at last Friday’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on the Miscellaneous Provision (Local Government Reform) Bill 2019.

Chairman of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation Anthony Roberts spoke about the number of funeral homes mushrooming everywhere but without proper scrutiny. Roberts called for new legislation to regulate funeral parlours. He said changes in the proposed bill were “too cosmetic” and needed to go further.

The pronouncement by Roberts has been welcomed by funeral homes, especially CEO of the Belgrove Group of Companies Keith Belgrove, who has been advocating for regulations for years.

Belgrove has appealed to the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government and the office of the Attorney General to give priority to the Funeral Homes Bill.

But yesterday, he was reluctant to speak on Robert’s statement, as he said the core committee will meet to craft a response and may even request a meeting with Roberts, who may be able to help fast-track the legislation.

Last year, when he was awarded the key to the city of San Fernando, Belgrove said when he joined the service some 50 years ago there were 18 funeral parlours, but today there are 54 and counting. He said as he nears retirement, he does not want to leave the industry in a worse state than he met it.

He said then, “We are still disorganised, still unregulated, still utterly lacking integrity among funeral homes. There are still physical fights between undertakers over a job, with competition still ugly. Prices are still depressed. The despicable practice of touting for funerals at all hospitals is still quite common.”