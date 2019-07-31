Families in Action continues youth programme

Farhanah Mohammed, centre poses with the certificate of participation she received from Cindy Mohammed, genaral manager, Scotiabank Foundation, left, and Angelina Maharaj, project officer, youth, Families in Action at their Youth Transitioning Project closing ceremony at All Saints Anglican Church Hall, Marli Street, Port of Spain on Monday. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Teenagers need support in making the right choice as they embark on a new life as young adults.

That is what the partnership between Scotiabank and Families In Action (FIA) is providing with their YOUth Transitioning Project. The two-week project aims at giving teens and young adults the opportunity to express their anxiety, to show them that their problems are real, but not insurmountable.

Twenty-five young people received their certificates of participation during a simple ceremony on Monday at All Saints Memorial Hall, Marli Street, Port of Spain. They made presentations on topics of depression, youth violence, and teenage pregnancy, which Scotiabank's foundation support officer Cheryl Hernandez said were very topical. She said those were issues that young people were faced with every day and needed a support system to treat with them.

"The programme has transitioned over the years. It used to be more mentorship and helping young people to go back into their schools and communities to influence others. I think the topics they chose were very relevant. I was surprised at the quality of the presentations and the topics they chose are very important, very topical. Depression is real, but nobody wants to talk about it because it is taboo. It think it is the whole advent of social media. Everything is happening so fast and they are seeing what other people are doing and they are comparing themselves."

FIA's project lead Ken Ramdhan said the organisations had been working in partnership since 2011 and it was all about youth development and youth leadership.

"This year we are working with a higher age group, 16 to 19-year-olds to help them transition from teenage years to early adulthood. Whatever challenges they are facing, they can overcome it."

The 25 young people represented 20 secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

They all felt they had gained more confidence in themselves over the past two weeks. They were taught about time management and were given financial advice, preparing them for the way forward.