Emancipation 5K to honour Grande stalwarts

SANGRE Grande stalwarts Sumariya Harripaul and Joseph Rochford will be honoured at the 2019 Walke Street Emancipation Committee Freedom Run 5K tomorrow. It is the 17th staging of the event, and this year's theme is "Conspiracy or not? The looming health crisis."

Harripaul will be honoured for her contribution to education in the community as she has been teaching children at the kindergarten level for over 40 years. Rochford is being recognised for his contribution as a ballroom dance instructor.

The event will be held at 4 pm at Walke Street, Sangre Grande and is open to both local and international runners. Last year's winners were TT's Shurlan Williams and Tonya Nero.

Speaking with Newsday, event organiser Montsho Masimba said, "We use the day to commemorate Emancipation and we give out these awards, and we have little displays of arts and crafts, calypso, traditional African stuff. We have a little speech, a mini rally and the 5K."

He said he is hoping that most of the top runners from last year would return.

Registration costs $20 and begins at 1 pm on race day.